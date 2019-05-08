Tata Global Beverages appoints Shikha Sharma, Bharat Puri as directors

Tata Global Beverages Wednesday said former MD & CEO of Axis Bank, Shikha Sharma and Pidilite Industries MD Bharat Puri have been appointed as additional and independent directors.

Their appointment, which is with effect from May 7, 2019 for five years, will be subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma was managing director and CEO of Axis Bank from June 2009 up to December 2018. She has more than three decades of experience in the financial sector, having begun her career with ICICI Bank Ltd in 1980, the company added.

Puri had joined the board of Pidilite as an independent director in 2008 and was appointed as managing director in April 2015.

He started his career with Asian Paints in 1982 and was also MD of Cadbury India before becoming Global President, Chocolates, Gum and Candy, for Mondelez International, the filing added.

