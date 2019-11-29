Eight core sector industries shrink 5.8% in October

The eight core sector industries contracted by 5.8 percent for the month of October. This is the second month of contraction for these industries which comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Coal production declined by 17.6 per cent, crude oil by 5.1 per cent and natural gas production by 5.7 percent as compared to corresponding month the previous year.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 127.0 in October, 2019, which declined by 5.8 per cent as compared to the index of October, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to October, 2019-20 was 0.2 per cent.

Coal

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 17.6 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 5.8 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.1 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 5.8 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 5.7 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.4 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 11.8 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 2.6 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 1.6 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) declined by 7.7 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 12.4 per cent in October, 2019 over October, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 per cent during April to October, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

