Diesel prices slashed across all metros, petrol unchanged; check latest fuel price

Oil companies cut diesel price across all metros on Friday. In Delhi and Mumbai, diesel rates were cut by 18 paise and 2 paise today. At present diesel stands at Rs 71.10 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77.53 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation.

So far in September, diesel rates have been slashed 14 times in Delhi--on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15,17, 18, 19, 20, 21 22 and 25 respectively. Overall, diesel prices have declined by more than Rs 2 till now.

In other metros, like Chennai, diesel declined by 17 paise on Monday. The diesel rates in Chennai are at Rs 76.55 per litre. Oil companies also slashed diesel price by 18 paise in Kolkata and 19 paise in Hyderabad on Friday. Now, diesel stands at Rs 74.62 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.53 per litre in Hyderabad. In Bengaluru, diesel saw a marginal rate cut of 2 paise only. Today's diesel price in Bengaluru is Rs 75.30 per litre.

However, petrol has remained unchanged for the last three days. Petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.06 per litre and Rs 87.74 per litre in Mumbai. In September, oil companies have slashed petrol prices seven times--September 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22.

The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 25- Rs 81.06 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 25-Rs 87.74/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 25-Rs 84.14/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 25-Rs 82.59/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 25-Rs 84.25 /litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 25-Rs 83.69/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 25- Rs 79.24/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 25-Rs 81.58/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 25- Rs 71.10/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 25- Rs 77.53/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 25-Rs 76.55/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 25- Rs 74.62/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 25- Rs 77.53/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 25-Rs 75.30/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 25- Rs 71.59/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 25- Rs 71.54/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices were little changed on Friday but on track for a weekly fall on concerns that a global resurgence of COVID-19 infections will constrain fuel demand, while the likely return of exports from Libya will add to supply, Reuters reported.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 2 cents at $41.92 a barrel by 0113 GMT.

