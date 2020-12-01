Fuel prices unchanged today; check out latest petrol, diesel rates in metros

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across all metros on Tuesday. In the national capital, petrol prices stand at Rs 82.34 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 72.42 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 89.02 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.97 per litre.

In the past 12 days, fuel prices have increased nine times. In 12 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 1.28 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 1.96.

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 21 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise as hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Since November 20, oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly a two-month hiatus. Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, December 1- Rs 82.34/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, December 1-Rs 89.02/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, December 1-Rs 85.31/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, December 1-Rs 83.87/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, December 1-Rs 85.64/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, December 1-Rs 85.09/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, December 1- Rs 80.56/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, December 1-Rs 82.62/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, December 1- Rs 72.42/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, December 1- Rs 78.97 /litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, December 1-Rs 77.84/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, December 1- Rs 75.99/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, December 1- Rs 79.02/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, December 1-Rs 76.77/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, December 1- Rs 72.99/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, December 1- Rs 72.83/litre

On Monday, crude oil edged lower on uncertainty about whether the world's major oil producers would agree to extend its deep output cuts at talks this week. The day's decline came after a strong month for crude benchmarks, which jumped about 27 per cent in their biggest monthly gains since May on hopes for forthcoming vaccines for COVID-19, reported Reuters.

Brent crude for January delivery settled at $47.59 a barrel, dropping 59 cents, or 1.2 per cent. The more actively traded February Brent contract was down 37 cents at $47.88.

