Petrol, diesel price today: No changes in fuel rates

There was no hike in prices of petrol and diesel in metro cities on Friday. Also, petrol prices have remained unchanged in metros for eleven consecutive days. On June 29, petrol rates were increased by 5 paise per litre. From June 30 till today, petrol prices have remained stagnant.

Diesel was last increased by 25 paise per litre in Delhi on July 7, which took the retail selling price of it to Rs 80.78 per litre - the highest ever.

In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 80.78 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the last month, diesel prices have been increased on 23 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.39 for diesel. The price of diesel continues to surge above that of petrol.

Fuel prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata remained unchanged as well. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 10- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 10-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 10-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 10-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 10-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 10-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 10- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 10-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 10- Rs 80.78/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 10- Rs 79.05/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 10-Rs 77.91/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 10- Rs 75.89/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 10- Rs 78.92/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 10--Rs 76.79/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 10- Rs 72.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 10- Rs 72.80/litre

Oil companies began the daily price revision on June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the lockdown.

Also read: Petrol prices remain unchanged for 9th consecutive day; diesel prices see pause

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today: Diesel prices hiked in Delhi; check out latest fuel rates