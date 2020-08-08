Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check latest rates across metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metros on Saturday. State oil marketing companies have not changed petrol prices since June 29. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

On the other hand, diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and in Mumbai at Rs 80.11 per litre. At present, Delhi has recorded lowest price of diesel in the country.

This is because the Delhi government recently cut diesel prices by Rs 8.36 per litre after rolling back the VAT (Value added Tax) hike.

Earlier, the Delhi government increased VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent.

The May 5 VAT hike translated into the steepest ever price increase of Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel. Until July 29, diesel rates in the national capital surged to Rs 81.94 per litre.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 8- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 8-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 8-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 8-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 8-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 8-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 8- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 8-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 8- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 8- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 8-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 8- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 8- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 8-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 8- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 8- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 8- Rs 73.71/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped on Friday, adding to losses in the previous session, on worries that fuel demand growth will drop amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and as talks have stalled in the United States on a new stimulus deal. Brent crude fell 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $45.03, after both contracts had earlier traded higher.