Nitin Gadkari sets highway construction target for next two years at Rs 15 lakh cr

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has set a road construction target of Rs 15 lakh crore over the next two years. Gadkari also expressed confidence that India will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highway construction in the current financial year.

"Government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction worth Rs 15 lakh crore in next two years," said Gadkari, addressing the India-US partnership vision summit.

During his address, Gadkari also urged the US companies to invest in infrastructure and micro, small and medium sectors in India.

Gadkari also apprised the participants about projects like the National Infrastructure pipeline (NIP) for 2019-2025. "Under the NIP, there are over 7,300 projects to be implemented at a total outlay of Rs 111 lakh crore by year 2025," the Union minister said.

"NIP aims at improving project preparation, and attract investment into infrastructure like highways, railways, ports, airports, mobility, energy, agriculture, and rural industry," Gadkari added.

The transport ministry achieved record construction of highways in 2020-21 despite COVID-led disruptions at 13,298 km. This translates into about 37 km per day.

The ministry has now set a target of over 40 km a day in the current financial year.