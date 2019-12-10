Blockchain Developer, AI Specialist among top jobs in India: LinkedIn report

Indian businesses are looking at digitising business models to keep up with new technology trends. These technological shifts are giving rise to the need for new skills required. As a result different job roles are coming up.

According to LinkedIn's Emerging Jobs 2020 Report, technology jobs dominate the emerging job market in India. Emerging jobs are roles that are growing very fast in a region. The professional network analysed data from its 62 million members in India between 2015 and 2019. All the top five jobs on the Emerging Jobs list for India in 2020 are technology jobs such as Blockchain Developer, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, JavaScript Developer, Robotic Process Automation Consultant and Back-end Developer.

The need for techies in a specific domain also correlates to the areas firms are focusing on. Nearly 50% of Indian states are expressing enthusiasm towards Blockchain adoption as per the NASSCOM Avasant India Blockchain Report 2019. This is encouraging numerous industries to ramp up investments in Blockchain projects. These projects are also driving a huge demand for Blockchain professionals in India's public sector-a huge consumer of this technology as enterprises in BFSI and Healthcare also gear up.

Also read: Diabetes drug price to halve as patent expires; cheaper versions expected soon

Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent Solutions and Learning Solutions - India, LinkedIn said, "India is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain. This strong demand for Blockchain tech talent has put 'Blockchain Developer' on top of the list. As automation becomes a reality across industries, the 'AI Specialist' is the second emerging job on this year's list." Industries that are driving demand for these jobs in India are IT and Services, Computer Software, and Internet.

As demand for tech skills grows, soft skills like team management and customer retention continue to be in demand, which signify the importance of a human touch, despite the rapid digitization of economy. In non-tech jobs, Customer Success Specialist, Digital Marketing Specialist and Lead Generation Specialist have seen significant rise on this year's list. Most of the demand for these job roles is coming from Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Also read: Morgan Stanley to cut about 2% jobs due to uncertain global economic outlook