SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 results to be released soon; check on sbi.co.in

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 results are likely to be released soon. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website, sbi.co.in for the latest updates on results for SBI Junior Associates or Clerk Prelims 2019 Examination, held on 22nd & 23rd June 2019. The two-hour forty minutes exam consisting 190 questions for 200 marks, was scheduled at various test centres across the country in 4 shifts each.

SBI Clerk Result 2019: Recruitment Process

The SBI clerk exam's recruitment process consists of 3 rounds-- Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview Round, that are conducted to fill 8,653 clerk posts vacancies available in State Bank Of India.

SBI Clerk Result 2019: Important Dates

As per reports, the Clerk Preliminary results will be announced on July 19. The admit cards for the Main exam is likely to be released 15 days before the exam.The candidates who will qualify Preliminary process will be eligible for the SBI Clerk Main exam.

Round 2- SBI Main Examination 2019: Details

For both preliminary and main examination, candidates are selected on the basis of on-line test and test of specified opted local language.

The structure of main examination (online objective type). The questions in the objective test is bilingual i.e., English and Hindi, except for the test of General English.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests, in which, 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How To Download SBI Clerk Scorecard 2019?

For checking results, follow these detailed steps to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result for 2019:

Step 1 -Log on to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2 -On the homepage, go to the Career section and click on 'Clerk Preliminary Exam Result 2019' link

Step 3 -Enter your registration number or roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4 -Click on submit

Step 5 - Your SBI Clerk Scorecard 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 -Download and print a copy of the SBI Clerk Scorecard for future use.

SBI Clerk Expected Cut off 2019: Check Expected Cut off Marks of SBI Clerk Prelims 2019

The SBI Clerk Result will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates out of 100 in Prelims and 200 in the Main exam. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored by them in the SBI Clerk 2019 Interview round.

After the successful completion of all the three rounds, qualified aspirants can get jobs as cashiers, depositors and other posts in various SBI Bank branches throughout the country.