SBI PO prelims result 2019 to be announced in July; check out the latest updates

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India is expected to announce SBI PO 2019 (probationary officers) prelims result 2019 in July first week. The results will be available on the SBI website's career section -- sbi.co.in/careers. The country's largest bank had conducted SBI PO 2019 prelims exam on June 8, 9, 15 and June 16.

How to check SBI PO prelims 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'career' section.

Step 3: The result link will be available on the scren.

Step 4: Enter your log-in credentials.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on hte screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of it.

After the results, the SBI will release SBI PO mains admit card 2019, following which the SBI PO Mains exam will be held on July 20. The SBI PO Mains 2019 exam, which will be of 200 marks, will include both objective and descriptive questions. A total of 50 marks have been assigned to the test. Candidates' will be selected on the basis of marks abtained in preliminary exam, mains exam and an interview. Thereafter, the qualified candidates will receive the appointment letter in their registered e-mails.