Apollo Hospitals, Anatomiz3D collaborate to make 3D printed implants for surgeries

The Apollo Hospitals and Anatomiz3D Medtech have collaborated to design and make hospital 3D-printing labs in India that would enable doctors to visualise and print implants for complicated surgical cases.

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of engineers and 3D designers will work with Apollo Hospitals medical and surgical team in the Hospital 3D-printing labs. The lab will provide anatomical models that are life-size replicas of a patient's anatomy, accurately reconstructed from their CT/MRI scans into 3D models, which can be created in multiple materials, colors, opacities, and hardness to provide advanced 3D visualization for pre-surgical planning and patient communication, implants and molds that are custom designed to perfectly match the defect region in a patient.

The first of these would be launched at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Anatomiz3D Medtech is specialised in design, 3D printing, rapid prototyping and bioprinting technologies since 2015 and has used the technology in over 1,000 cases, said Firoza Kothari, Co-founder and CTO, Anatomiz3D.

"Personalisation of healthcare is the new mantra and advances in genomics and precision medicine are driving personalised prevention and treatment. From specialised medicines for targeted therapies to customised implants and prosthetics, 3D-printing technology is transforming the medical environment and as healthcare evolves, 3D-printing will play an important part in this future transformation," said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

With advances in 3D printing technology, customised, lighter, stronger, safer, and higher performing products with reduced lead times and lower costs can be made to replace traditional implants. This gives doctors a better understanding of their patients and improves patient comfort level with products that are designed especially for their anatomy, said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

