Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos to sell Covaxin in Brazil

Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supplying COVAXIN to Brazil. In principle, both parties have agreed that supplies of Covaxin will be prioritised for the public market, through a direct procurement by the Brazilian government. Supplies to the country would depend upon receipt of market authorisation from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech's Hyderabad facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities of Covaxin with Chairman Dr Krishna Ella on the January 7-8. Ambassador of Brazil to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago joined the discussions virtually, representing the Government of Brazil in procuring Covaxin.

"As a company determined to protect global public health, it has always been important for us to develop vaccines for a global cause. Covaxin is an innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil," Dr Ella said.

"We identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. There were also excellent outcomes in clinical trials, which will be published soon. Bharat Biotech has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world," Emanuela Medrades, pharmaceutical director of Precisa Medicamentos, said after visiting the Bharat Biotech facility.

India has approved Covaxin, along with Serum-Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covoshield for emergency use. The company has also received marketing approvals for Covaxin. India is going to kick-start its nationwide vaccination drive from January 16.

Meanwhile, Brazil has asked India to expedite coronavirus vaccine shipments to the country.