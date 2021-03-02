Cipla's new migraine drug Sumatriptan Nasal Spray gets USFDA approval

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine attacks.

The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex Nasal Spray.

The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Cipla said Imitrex Nasal Spray 20mg and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $53.3 million for the 12-month period ending December 2020.

