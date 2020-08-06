Business Today
COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech announce deal with Canada; deliveries planned in 2021

Deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate are planned over the course of 2021, subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval

August 6, 2020
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE on Wednesday said they had signed a deal to supply Canada with an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate are planned over the course of 2021, subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval, the two companies said in a statement. They did not reveal financial details.

Separately, the Canadian government said it would make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

There are no approved vaccines for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

