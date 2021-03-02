Lupin launches Penicillamine tablets for treating Wilson's disease in US markets

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched Penicillamine tablets, used to treat Wilson's disease, in the US market. The company has launched a generic product in the market after having received approval from the US and Drug Administration (U.S.FDA) earlier.

The Mumbai-based drug firm's product is the generic equivalent of Mylan Specialty's Depen tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of Wilson's disease, Cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy.

As IQVIA MAT December 2020 data, Penicillamine tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 5 million in the US market.

Wilson's disease is a genetic disorder that causes too much copper accumulation in organs.

