Max Healthcare, MyHealthcare launch AI-powered remote patient monitoring network

Max Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare providers in India with over 15 super specialty hospitals, diagnostics and integrated home care services, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) powered device integrated patient monitoring framework, claimed to be the first in the country. Max Healthcare has launched the service in collaboration with digital health solutions provider MyHealthcare.

Patients can use the platform Max MyHealth to monitor their vitals with clinical devices integrated to the app, allowing clinical readings to flow seamlessly from the device into the app and into the electronic medical records (EMR), for the doctor's review. The Max MyHealth+ ecosystem, built in collaboration with MyHealthcare, has integrated blood pressure monitors, ECG and heart rate devices and blood sugar monitoring devices.

The vitals are monitored using AI tools, which help in ECG interpretation, vital alerts to doctors if the parameters are outside the permissible limits, Patients of Max Healthcare will soon be able to explore care programmes for diabetes management, cardiac care and hypertension management, which include daily patient monitoring, periodic virtual consults with Max Hospital doctors, dieticians and clinical advisors, said a press release.

"The launch of the remote patient monitoring platform, in partnership with MyHealthcare is an initiative to help enhance the healthcare services for our patients, at their homes. The service will help us extend our post hospitalisation services to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thus making quality healthcare accessible to a wider population," said Prashant Singh, Director IT and Group CIO, Max Healthcare.

He said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the much-needed focus on use of digital technology solutions such as telemedicine to deliver healthcare services to patients beyond the physical walls of a hospital. Home care service providers were able to deploy digital solutions for monitoring and managing the care needs for mild to moderate COVID patients.

"The challenge across the industry has been in offering patients a digital platform that is easy to use. The device integrated offerings will allow patients to use clinical devices at home, which are seamlessly connected to the Max MyHealth+ app. The clinical data captured is managed with automated trend analysis and vital alerts. Remote care monitoring and use of care programmes, will help Max Healthcare manage their patients wherever they may be located," said Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO of MyHealthcare.

Also read: Max Healthcare suffers Rs 137.55 cr loss in FY21 despite revenue growth

Also read: Paytm, Infosys, MakeMyTrip seek approval to conduct online COVID-19 vaccine bookings