Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei.

"We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event in New Delhi.

"5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," he added.

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials.

Also read: 5G private networks: What they mean for the future of telecom industry in India

Also read: DoT plans to approach Trai in January for views on additional 5G bands