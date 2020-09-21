Nokia, Ericsson pledge to manufacture 5G equipment in India: Airtel

Nokia and Ericcson have committed to manufacture 5G network gears in India, Bharti Airtel's chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said. Sekhon said that Ericsson and Nokia will supply radio, core and transport equipment through their local factories in India.

In a report in The Economic Times, Bharti Airtel's chief technology officer said Nokia and Ericsson have promised that 5G network will be made in India allowing the telecom operators to source network elements locally and contribute towards building the economy.

In India, Bharti Airtel works with Chinese gear vendors Huawei and ZTE. However, these Chinese vendors import gear from other markets. Besides, Bharti Airtel is trying to reduce its dependence on Chinese vendors, especially Huawei. The telecom major has replaced Huawei's gear with Ericsson's in the Rajasthan circle and is planning to the same in Tamil Nadu.

Sekhon added a huge investment will be required on 5G in terms of radio, core, Capex, and transport. Telcos in India have started deploying 5G-ready technology in their wireless and backhaul networks.

Sekhon said Airtel is making efforts in "core and transport domains" to bring automation in time before 5G technology becomes a commercial reality in India.

