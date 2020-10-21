Reliance Jio, Qualcomm join hands for 5G rollout in India; achieve 1Gbps speed in trials

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio Platforms announced that they have achieved over 1Gbps milestone while conducting trials on the Jio 5G NR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio, the companies said in a joint statement.

Jio and Qualcomm also said that they will align their efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualised RAN. These efforts are meant to fast-track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions, the companies stated.

"We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation," said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most," Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies.

"We're delighted to enter a new phase in our long-time relationship with Reliance Jio, building on our shared vision for 5G and supporting the digital transformation of India. As the need for reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences increases across India, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, healthcare and retail. Jio is regarded as a game changer in delivering cost effective and widespread 4G network coverage to its subscribers and we look forward to working closely with them on the journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers," said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India.

