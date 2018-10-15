scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Finding The Stars

An eminent jury identified the start-Ups that are making a difference.

Jury members: The task of finding the coolest startups fell on (from left) Manish Singhal, Murali Talasila, Dev Khare, Kanwaljit Singh and Abhinav Chaturvedi. (Photograph by Lantern Camera) Jury members: The task of finding the coolest startups fell on (from left) Manish Singhal, Murali Talasila, Dev Khare, Kanwaljit Singh and Abhinav Chaturvedi. (Photograph by Lantern Camera)

Business Today started identifying India's most happening start-ups well over a decade ago in 2007. This year we had a little over 100 start-ups that filed nominations. The start-ups have been divided into two categories, based on when they were set up - those that are 0-2 years old and those that are 2-4 years old.

The senior editorial team of BT vetted the applicants to eliminate those that had exceeded the age limit. We ended up with 43 companies in the 0-2 years' category and 36 in the two years-plus category. It is this list of start-ups that was placed before a jury comprising Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures; Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Abhinav Chaturvedi, Principal at Accel; Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures; and Murali Talasila, Partner and Innovation Leader, PwC India.

In a discussion that lasted a little over two-and-a-half hours, the eminent jury identified 14 winners - six from the 0-2 years category and eight from the 2-4 years category. The identified start-ups are in diverse areas, including women's work-wear solutions, waterless personal hygiene products, using solar energy to purify water, vernacular social media platform and computer vision for deep learning.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos