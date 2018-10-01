A 360 degree view

This may be impractical, but if there's one item that would be a common feature in the bucket lists of the world's richest and most famous people, chances are it would be the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience. It's the most desirable holiday on the planet right now. Subtle yet extravagant, this is an expedition of nature, culture, and history, ensconced in the lap of high-end technology.

Started six years ago, it is an extension to the Four Seasons hotels across six continents. While the tours are centred on a private jet, Boeing 757, there are many exclusive activities to indulge in, over a period of 16-24 days.

Orchestrated activities are designed for the whole group but guests have the option to plan personal itineraries as well. Soon after booking their slots, tour guests can get on a call with a Guest Services Manager to craft their journey because the itineraries are flexible.

While the tours are chock-full of uniquely curated activities, Four Seasons ensures that guests are not overwhelmed. And, some of these activities are so exclusive that they cannot be bought off-the-shelf. For instance, in one of the tours, the guests can visit the sprawling Boeing factory in Seattle to view the assembly line of jets. In a St. Petersburg tour, guests have private access to over 3,000 works of art housed at the State Hermitage Museum, on the banks of the Neva River. The World of Adventures tour, which involves travelling to eight countries over 23 days of October and November, offers a Samurai sword fighting lesson with Tetsuro Shimaguchi, head choreographer for the movie Kill Bill: Volume One.

"To set the experience apart, our onboard concierge taps into the rich networks of on-property Four Seasons concierges and local contacts, ensuring that at each destination we provide insider access to exclusive excursions," says Rainer Stampfer, President, Hotel Operations - Asia Pacific, Four Seasons Hotels.

The idea of having a luxury tour service came up a few years ago. The Toronto-based hospitality giant considered many options, including operating a cruise ship around the world. In 2012, when Four Seasons started offering private jet journeys, it was focussed exclusively on stays at its own properties. Three years later, the trips were taken to the next level with the introduction of a custom-designed private jet.

Once inside the jet, life is heaven. The jet is fully customised with exceptional attention given to details. Each leather seat measures six-and-a-half feet in length, and is hand-stitched in Italy. There are Mongolian cashmere blankets, individual ottomans, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, and handpicked entertainment options loaded on a tablet. Passengers onboard the jet are joined by an elite Four Seasons team, including a concierge, director of guest experience, and physician. With one crew member assigned for every seven passengers, the service at 40,000 feet is more personalised. The onboard executive chef designs exclusive in-fight menus. Upon boarding, each traveller gets a welcome gift that includes Four Seasons slippers, a custom leather-and-fabric tote bag, and an amenity kit featuring Bvlgari products.

The number of guests for each tour is limited to 52. After bookings are full, subsequent requests are added to a packed waitlist. There are four tours in 2019 from just two in 2016. The two new tours for 2019 - International Intrigue and Timeless Encounters - already have a long waiting list.