A Healthy Bet

Meena Ganesh has a word of advice for budding entrepreneurs. "Entrepreneurs who are just starting out should ask themselves - is the product or solution that I wish to launch a 'must-have' or is it something that will be 'good to have'."
Businesses that have the potential to differentiate themselves from others, address a larger need and are based on technology have a higher chance of success, she says.
