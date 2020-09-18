A Role Model

The automobile industry has few women calling the shots. But those who are - such as Harshbeena Zaveri, Managing Director and President of NRB Bearings and Lakshmi Venu, Joint Managing Director of auto component manufacturer Sundaram Clayton since 2014 - have delivered stand-out performance in a sector that has been under tremendous pressure over the years. For example, Sundaram Clayton's consolidated revenues have trebled in the last 10 years under Lakshmi Venu's leadership.

Venu had started working for Sundaram Clayton in 2003 and has spearheaded various key initiatives. She has been instrumental in developing global strategies and long-term strategic plans and attracting funding for strategic projects, including internationalisation, R&D and product design.

With strong commitment towards gender quality, one of Venu's focus is adaptability and innovation which, she says, are the two strengths needed in today's business. She also occupies the position of Deputy Director and Deputy MD of TAFE Motors and Tractors. She is also on board of seven other companies, including TVS Motor Company and Wabco Ltd.