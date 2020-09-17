Booster Shot

Indian-American Gargee Ghosh has spent her career moving across the private, public and non-profit sectors and has been part of the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation almost since its beginning. This year, the Foundation promoted her as President of Global Policy and Advocacy, the division responsible for building partnerships with governments, civil society organisations, the private sector and others around the globe to advance the mission of the foundation in global health. This year her division worked with partners around the world to raise over $8 billion for global public-private health partnership Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, which focusses on 'immunisation for all'. "Vaccinations are one of the best investments that the world can make to keep our families, especially children, safe. The record-setting replenishment this year was such a strong commitment from the world at a time when we were feeling so isolated with the effects of Covid-19."

Gates Foundation is working closely with Indian innovators in the health sector to accelerate the availability of vaccines and other tools to combat Covid-19. "The R&D and health manufacturing sectors in India are critical to a global response to Covid-19. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian government for the upcoming health R&D focused event, Grand Challenges, in October."

Working with Bill Gates & Melinda Gates has been an enriching experience for Ghosh. "I have seen their philanthropic interests grow from early days of focusing on developing new medicines for global health to today being part of the movement around the world on women's economic empowerment, sanitation and agri productivity. It has been transformational to take a results-orientated approach to social challenges."