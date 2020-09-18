In Driver's Seat

Since 2015, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Indias largest private healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, has been in BT MPW winners' list four times. That itself speaks volumes about the role Reddy - one of the four daughters of Apollo Hospitals Founder and Chairman Dr. Prathap C. Reddy - has been playing in successfully steering the multispecialty hospital chain and its allied businesses, including pharmacy and specialty clinics.

A veteran in driving the groups financial decisions (she joined the group in 1989), she is credited for the financial soundness of Apollo Hospitals, acquisitions as well as divestments to help the company focus on its core business while increasing its presence across India. As managing director, she successfully sold Apollos stake in joint venture Apollo Munich Health Insurance some months ago.

The last one year saw the company become digital through Apollo 24|7, India's largest end-to-end omni-channel healthcare digital platform. It gives users 24x7 consultation with over 1,000 Apollo doctors across more than 55 specialties, seamless medicine delivery, diagnostic test booking and doorstep sample collection, digital health records and more, something which proved to be quite handy during the pandemic.