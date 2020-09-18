Medicine For Masses

These are busy days for Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla Ltd. Her company has been readying the largest portfolio of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients. As a third-generation member of the founding family of Indias leading pharmaceutical company, Hamied has proven that Ciplas response to Covid-19 reflects the companys DNA: putting patients first, caring for life.

The company has been always at the forefront of responding to health crises globally, be it HIV/AIDS, Bird Flu or Swine Flu. In fact, it was Y.K. Hamied, Non-Executive Chairman (and Samina Hamieds uncle), who changed the global paradigm of AIDS treatment by announcing a triple anti-retroviral therapy at less than $1 a day in Africa in 2001. "Today, yet again, Cipla has stepped forward to combat Covid-19 on all fronts through our largest portfolio of Covid offerings and our access-enabling efforts for treatment of Covid-19. We have set-up a 'Caring for Life' Covid-19 dedicated fund to support patients, augment the healthcare ecosystem and sustain communities," says Hamied. "We have also made good progress with our 'One India' approach for achieving greater synergies among our businesses in India."

The company's US focus has been primarily driven by Hamied. Her next agenda is transition in the mindset of the company - from illness to wellness. "We took major steps towards growing Cipla Health (a business division) into a holistic wellness player," she adds.