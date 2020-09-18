Net Gains for Byju's

"Every crisis presents an opportunity and this is that inflection point for education, where we expect the rise of a blended model," says Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder and Director of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, or the brand Byjus. Having met her future husband and Founder Byju Raveendran as one of his students aspiring to take up GRE exams, Divya has been a part of the transition from live to recorded classes and the launch of Byju's Learning App in 2015. Apart from her teaching classes on Byju's, Divya is involved in strategic decision making of the company and overlooks the products that Byju's rolls out.

"The 'Classrooms of Tomorrow' will have technology at its core, empowering students to cross over from passive to active learning," she had said in an earlier interview to Business Today. Covid-19 has led to increased opportunities for the company. "Given the current demand, we plan on accelerating several launches this year to revolutionise the after-school learning segment" she adds.

The company launched Byjus Classes this year, a comprehensive online tutoring programme, which aims at being the ultimate after-school learning companion for students.

Under Divya's initiative, Byju's conducted completely free classes during the lockdown.Over 20 million new students joined different learning programmes, which were also launched in several regional languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Hindi.

With a total funding of over $2 billion according to Crunchbase, the company was valued at $10.8 billion in the latest round of funding from private equity player Silver Lake.