Riding the Apple Cart

Technology giant Apple now has Columbia and Harvard graduate Ipsita Dasgupta to fast-track the company's streaming and app businesses in India, comprising the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, iCloud and the recently launched Apple TV+ service. With all over-the-top (OTT) platforms now focusing on original content, Das will also spearhead Apple Originals content in India.

With an experience of over four years at Hotstar International as the President of Strategy and New Ventures and Sports League, Dasgupta took over as the Country Manager of Apple Services in India in June this year. With hardware sales, especially the iPhone, plateauing globally for Apple in the last couple of years, the Cupertino-based technology giant has now shifted focus on the services business.

Dasgupta, who hails from Kolkata, is known to speak six languages, and has lived in various countries. With a double major in economics and mathematics from the Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Dasgupta has over 23 years of work experience. She has worked with IBM as Associate Partner, Managing Director of Cisco Services and Chief Commercial Officer of GE before joining Hotstar.