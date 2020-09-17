Serving the Needy

The Covid-19 outbreak has made Nita Ambani's life more hectic. She takes stock of its socio-economic impact almost every day and designs the plan with her team at Reliance Foundation to reach the most affected - labourers, unemployed and the homeless poor - with medical, financial and food support. The foundation works in the areas of healthcare and education, among others. It spent Rs 909 crore on CSR initiatives in 2019/20. Of this, Rs 519 crore was spent on disaster relief and Rs 254 crore on education. Ambani also monitors the operations of the foundation's hospitals on a day-to-day basis.

Under Mission Anna Seva, Reliance Foundation recently distributed 5.5 crore meals across 80 districts to the marginalised and under-resourced communities during the lockdown. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) donated Rs 556 crore to various relief funds, including the PM-CARES Fund. In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the foundation set up a 250-bed hospital for Covid patients in just two weeks.

Last, year, the foundation carried out a massive PET bottle collection drive, Recycle4Life, which collected 78 tonnes of plastic waste across the group's various sites all over India.