Stable Presence

Manasi Kirloskar, 29, is the Executive Director of Kirloskar Systems, and a fifth generation member of one of India's oldest family businesses, the Kirloskar Group. After finishing her early schooling in Bangalore, she chose to study Fine Arts over pursuing a business degree and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design.

In the group, apart from having designed the interiors of a large multi-speciality hospital in Bangalore, Manasi Kirlosakar is also involved in the real estate vertical, which has both residential and commercial properties under its belt. She was also appointed as the first United Nations in India Young Business Champion for sustainable development goals to work with the UN on issues of climate change, plastic waste management and women empowerment. Her mother Geetanjali Kirloskar (wife of Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor) says perseverance and calmness are two of her daughters biggest strengths. "She sees things through regardless of the challenges and obstacles and it is amazing how, at her age, she can remain calm and maintain her composure in the face of any crisis or sudden challenge," she says.

A pet project is the "Caring with Colour - a Manasi Kirloskar Initiative". An education related non-profit organisation, it aims to improve the in-classroom teaching-learning process through activity based and arts integrated learning. It is working with 10 government schools in Karnataka.

While she sits on the board of several Kirloskar companies, painting is her first passion.