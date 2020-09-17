Success Stories

scorecardresearch
Monika Shergill is aiding Netflix's india conquest

Monika Shergill always wanted to tell stories. Whether it's linear television where she worked for over a decade, or in her current role as Vice President (Content) Netflix, her bag has been full of rare tales. In fact, Netflix, says Shergill, has exposed her to all kinds of story-telling - From movies to long-format shows and documentaries. Her little over a year stint with the streaming platform has been like spending many years in another organisation. "Streaming has dramatically changed my life as a story-teller," she says. "Streaming allows you to write long-format stories in a very intense manner across eight parts, which in a linear format would be dispensed over months."

Netflix India has had a great run in the past year with releases such as Masaba, Jamtaara, Guilty, Raat Akeli Hai and Bulbul.

The platform, says Shergill, has always believed in original direct-to-digital films. "We were and we are making our own slate of original films." Out of the 22 Indian originals, Netflix has released 10 in the last one year.

