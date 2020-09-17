Technology for the Masses

Debjani Ghosh has many firsts to her credit. She was the first woman to lead Intel India. She is also the first woman president of IT industry body NASSCOM where she is setting the industry's agenda for the coming decades by emphasising talent development, re-skilling and building an innovation culture.

"My mantra in life is to keep learning, and I view every challenge as a new opportunity to grow and learn," she says. She is leading Nasscom's initiatives to collaborate with governments across the world to open new opportunities for the Indian IT industry.Ghosh has always advocated the importance of Artificial Intelligence.

She has been counselling governments and meeting industry representatives to enable a culture of co-creation and develop a flourishing ecosystem for the IT/ITeS sector to grow. "My mission as NASSCOM President has been to democratise technology," she says.