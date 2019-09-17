The Asset Builder

Being an investment banker is different from incubating e-commerce companies or running one's own private equity firm. But Renuka Ramnath has done all that and more. She started her career with the ICICI Group and went on to take up leadership roles in investment banking, structured finance and e-commerce. As the MD and CEO of ICICI Venture, she had turned it into one of the biggest PE funds in India, but quit it to set up her own PE firm. Ramnath describes Multiples as "a culmination of her beliefs, experiences and relationships to channelise high-quality, long-term capital towards the growth of the Indian economy". Ten years later, her firm has close to $1 billion assets under management and a portfolio of 18 companies. Multiples is backed by several global investors such as banks and development finance institutions. The PE veteran is now focussing on nurturing worthy entrepreneurs and helping smart graduates train as investment professionals.

Ramnath did her graduation in textile engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai, got a Master's degree in Management from the University of Mumbai and got an advanced management programme from Harvard Business School.