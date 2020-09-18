The Right Dosage

scorecardresearch
Nandini Piramal has taken the group's pharma OTC business from Rs 127 cr to Rs 418 cr

It is no secret that Nandini Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises, was instrumental in Piramal Healthcare's sale of branded generic-medicine business to Abbott Laboratories, for a record $3.72 billion in 2010. A decade later, recently in June, she played a similar role when PE firm Carlyle picked up 20 per cent stake in Piramal's pharma OTC business for $490 million, according to sources.

For the 10,000-plus people employed by the Piramal group, Nandini heads the Human Resources and IT functions, and the Quality and Risk functions for the Pharma business, besides directly heading the over-the-counter (OTC) or consumer health business.

In 2011, Ajay Piramal entrusted Nandini with the OTC business, which included six brands with revenues of Rs 127 crore. "We ensured a nationwide distribution network, identified potential legacy brands and built on them," says Nandini. That business has grown to Rs 418 crore in FY20, a 25 per cent increase over the previous year, with 20-plus brands. Most of its brands, including Saridon, Lacto Calamine, I-Pill, Supradyn, Polycrol and Tetmosol, are ranked No.1 or No.2 in their markets and product categories. "We relaunched new-born baby care brand Little's last year and it is doing very well," she says.

The division has launched a range of health and hygiene products, ranging from sanitisers to wipes and masks. "Even after Covid-19, these products will be there? Sales will migrate online, as we are witnessing now," she adds.

