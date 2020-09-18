The Techie Who Takes Risks

She has always been a risk-taker. Her mantra: "In failures, we learn; in successes we earn." This has helped Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, and Vice President, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corp, in her over 27-year stint in the company - the first 13 years as a technologist and the latter 14 as a management leader.

Intel India is the company's largest design centre outside the US with engineering sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It has invested over $6 billion in India.

Rai has led the expansion of Intel's innovation and design footprint in India, including growing the company's presence in Bengaluru, launching a state-of-the-art design centre in Hyderabad, focussing on next-gen computing and communications technology, and strengthening collaborations with the government, industry, and academia. The two centres contribute to critical global products and technologies across next-generation system on chips (SoCs), graphics, IPs, hardware platforms and software to fuel Intel's growth. "I strive to help the ecosystem accelerate technology advancement in areas such as AI, Cloud infrastructure, 5G, blockchain etc. These entail finding solutions that benefit the entire ecosystem," she says.

The companys incubation programme, Intel India Maker Lab, has supported over 70 startups, which have over 40 products in the market.

Rai has also been instrumental in growing technical and business leaders within the organisation. Under her leadership, Intel India is working with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), leveraging Intel client and server solutions to help achieve faster and less expensive Covid-19 testing and coronavirus genome sequencing to understand the epidemiology and AI-based risk stratification for patients with comorbidities.