Wholesale Banker

Vishakha Mulye manages the over Rs 3 lakh crore domestic and international wholesale banking portfolio of India's largest private sector bank. She was brought into the role in January 2016 when the bank as well as the economy were passing through challenging times due to sharp rise in NPAs. In the last four years, she has managed focus on high-rated clients. Now, over 90 per cent of the money is going to companies rated A and above. She has also been tapping the refinancing opportunities.

Mulye, who had short stints with ANZ Grindlays and Deutsche Bank early in her career, has a rich experience in strategy, treasury, debt market and structured debt.

The last few years have been tough for ICICI Bank because of asset quality pressures but it is looking to re-start its growth journey led by leaders like Mulye.