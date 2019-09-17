Work & Equality

Rekha Menon has performed at several strategic and leadership roles since joining Accenture in 2004. In her last year as Chairman and Senior Managing Director at Accenture India, the company's workforce in India exceeded 1,70,000, up from over 1,50,000 last year. While Accenture's estimated revenues stood at $44.9-45.3 billion for 2019, growth markets, including India, have gone up 15 per cent over last year.

Accenture Labs Bangalore, which does cutting edge research and incubates new concepts through applied R&D projects, has been awarded more than 80 patents since 2018, a quarter of which are on AI innovations.

"Disruption is more pronounced now. Keeping pace requires agility, willingness to reinvent and constant learning," says Menon.

An advocate of gender equality and pay parity, she says, "Business leaders must treat workplace equality like any other business priority." In India, women account for 40 per cent of the workforce in the company.