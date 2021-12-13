scorecardresearch
Most Powerful Women in Business
Aarthi Subramanian: Tata's Digital Boss

Launch of Tata super app TataNeu and digitalising the group’s legacy companies

Aarthi Subramanian, 52, Tata Sons -- Photograph by Rachit Goswami Aarthi Subramanian, 52, Tata Sons -- Photograph by Rachit Goswami

Appointed as the group’s chief digital officer in 2017, Aarthi Subramanian is widening the 152-year-old salt-to-software conglomerate’s digital footprint, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. This year, the Tata group acquired a majority stake in bigbasket and digital health company 1mg. The NIT- and Kansas University graduate is also leading the rollout of super app TataNeu, which will be a one-stop shop for all Tata consumer products and services. Now you know where the Tatas are getting their digital smarts from.

