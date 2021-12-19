Anjali Bansal: The Sustainable Investor

Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital, is known for investing in and scaling up start-ups. She was an early board member in logistics unicorn Delhivery, which is going to list on exchanges soon. Her start-up investments include insurtech company Coverfox (which is pioneering Insurtech 2.0), FarMart (which has one million farmers on its micro-SaaS platform), and Eggoz (which aspires to be the Amul for eggs in India). She was also an early investor in Nykaa, which recently made a stellar debut on stock exchanges. Despite Covid-19, Bansal says the past 18 months were unusually busy. The acceleration of digitalisation resulted in the emergence of new business models and opportunities for investments. Going forward, she believes sustainability will do what digitalisation is doing today. “We are looking at technology-led investments in food and agriculture, consumer goods, mobility and supply chains, energy transition, as well as digital enablement across the sustainability value chain,” says Bansal. That’s just what the world needs.