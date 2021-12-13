Anjali Sud: The Pivot Artist

Appointed CEO in 2017, Anjali Sud refocused Vimeo’s strategy and pivoted it to a SaaS (software as a service) company. Net result: Vimeo is no longer seen as a ‘me too’ of YouTube. This means it stopped investing in original content but instead focussed on expanding its toolset for creative professionals and businesses to succeed with video. Sud likes to see it more like a Slack or a Dropbox model, but for video. And in 2021, she took Vimeo public on the NASDAQ in May. Her advice for next-gen women leaders: focus time and energy on impact, and create your own opportunities. “No one is going to advocate for your career or be more strategic about it than you,” she says. “Find ways to stretch yourself, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to raise your hand. The worst that will happen is a door shuts. But when a door opens, charge through it.”