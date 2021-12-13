Aparna Purohit: Amazon’s Raconteur

With close to 20 million subscribers in India, Amazon Prime Video is focussed on creating something for everybody across genres, demographics, geographies, languages, etc. “We have created a content strategy that caters to India,” says Aparna Purohit, Head (India Originals). “These nuances of diversity and culture form a fertile ground that continuously churns fresh thinking and new stories.” Purohit, who started her corporate journey with Sony and Reliance, is in the rather influential position to have a say in what we all watch. Or, as she says, “I have the opportunity to make a difference in the creative ecosystem of the country in more ways than one.” That’s big.