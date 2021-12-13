scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
SPECIALS
Most Powerful Women in Business
Aparna Purohit: Amazon’s Raconteur

Feedback

Aparna Purohit: Amazon’s Raconteur

Create content that resonates with India’s diverse audience base and leaves viewers asking for more

Aparna Purohit, 42, Amazon Prime Video -- Photograph by Bandeep Singh Aparna Purohit, 42, Amazon Prime Video -- Photograph by Bandeep Singh

With close to 20 million subscribers in India, Amazon Prime Video is focussed on creating something for everybody across genres, demographics, geographies, languages, etc. “We have created a content strategy that caters to India,” says Aparna Purohit, Head (India Originals). “These nuances of diversity and culture form a fertile ground that continuously churns fresh thinking and new stories.” Purohit, who started her corporate journey with Sony and Reliance, is in the rather influential position to have a say in what we all watch. Or, as she says, “I have the opportunity to make a difference in the creative ecosystem of the country in more ways than one.” That’s big.

Videos