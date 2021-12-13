Bela Bajaria: Netflix Unlimited

Enjoyed watching bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit? Well, you have Bela Bajaria to thank for it. The Head of Global TV at Netflix manages three kids at home, and also takes care of the entertainment needs of some 214 million subscribers worldwide. “My goal is to support creators around the world who have stories they are passionate to tell, with a focus on local, authentic stories. And, in turn, please members around the world with the best shows,” she says. Previously a President at Universal Television, Bajaria made history as the first woman of colour to oversee a studio. She also held key posts at the CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) network. Bajaria’s superpower? Her point of view, she says: “Growing up, I tried to hide the ways I was different. It wasn’t until I was working that I started to realise that my point of view allowed me to see things that other people didn’t.” Be real. Be authentic.