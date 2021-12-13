scorecardresearch
Most Powerful Women in Business
Daisy Chittilapilly: Cisco’s Equaliser

Bring benefits of digitisation to people, communities that need them most

Daisy Chittilapilly, 46, Cisco Daisy Chittilapilly, 46, Cisco

Daisy Chittilapilly led Cisco’s India and SAARC operations to among the top performers globally in her first quarter as India lead—Q1 of FY22—as she accelerated a transition towards software and subscription-based offerings. That’s sharp, but there’s more to her. As the pandemic scorched India last year, she partnered with the government to set up a first-of-its-kind Covid-19 command centre. Her belief that “technology can be a great equaliser” has led Cisco’s efforts to transform critical sectors digitally. “What limits you is only between your ears,” she says. We agree.
 

