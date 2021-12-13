Daisy Chittilapilly: Cisco’s Equaliser

Daisy Chittilapilly led Cisco’s India and SAARC operations to among the top performers globally in her first quarter as India lead—Q1 of FY22—as she accelerated a transition towards software and subscription-based offerings. That’s sharp, but there’s more to her. As the pandemic scorched India last year, she partnered with the government to set up a first-of-its-kind Covid-19 command centre. Her belief that “technology can be a great equaliser” has led Cisco’s efforts to transform critical sectors digitally. “What limits you is only between your ears,” she says. We agree.

