Divya Gokulnath: Educating the World

“The fact that we managed to launch many key product offerings during the pandemic and remained student-centric, with all teams working efficiently from home, would be our biggest achievement,” says Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’s, India’s leading edtech start-up. She has a point. BYJU’s innovated on many fronts to offer uninterrupted learning for its students during the pandemic year—including making content on its learning app free for students to launching multiple products in different languages, among other things. Besides growing deeper into interior India with programmes in multiple vernacular languages, the Bengaluru-based company has launched live coding, math and music classes in the US. Its big-ticket acquisitions this year—reading platform Epic and coding start-up Tynker—are accelerating growth in the US, while the company is also expanding its presence in countries such as Brazil and Mexico. It has also partnered with NGOs to empower five million underprivileged children by 2025. Education for all.