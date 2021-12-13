Gargi B. Dasgupta: Elementary, Dr Watson

“Different languages have their nuances. Merely translating does not capture its deep semantics; understanding a language natively is important,” says Gargi B. Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, and CTO of IBM India and South Asia. Under her leadership, IBM’s Watson supercomputer is being equipped to understand Hindi utterances, sentence structure, grammar, etc. Working with IIT Bombay’s Center for Indian Language Technology, Watson is being put through the paces to understand other Indian languages. Natively, mind you, beyond translation. She has also set up the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab, and is spearheading partnerships with leading educational institutes in India to create a Quantum-ready workforce. Translate that.

