Harshbeena Zaveri: Serenity Personified

“We’ve always been passionate about sustainability even years back when it wasn’t fashionable. We’ve been focussed on lightweighting, better materials, etc.,” says Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NRB Bearings, a market leader in needle and cylindrical roller bearings used in auto parts—engines, gearboxes, and steering. In fact, NRB is already in hybrid vehicles in Europe and the US, and applications for e-mobility vehicles have been the growth driver for its exports (10.6 per cent growth in exports in FY21). Closer home, the company was not only able to rebound from the aftershocks of the pandemic but also ended the first half of fiscal year 2022 with revenue growth of 76 per cent. The faster adoption and development of newer products for BS-VI proved to be an important factor in this growth. What keeps her going? “If you don’t let success touch you, then you won’t let failure or difficulties touch you,” she says.