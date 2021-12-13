Meena Ganesh: Entrepreneur Courageous

“During this time (Covid-19), we have seen both ups and downs,” says entrepreneur Meena Ganesh. Home healthcare firm Portea rolled up its sleeves and rolled out operations in 30 cities (from 20) during the pandemic, bolstering its digital health solutions beyond tele-consultations, and introduced more critical care services at home. Conversely, GrowthStory’s portfolio firm HungerBox, a cafeteria management solution provider, suffered as offices shut down. Ganesh is unperturbed. “For Portea, we expect 30-40 per cent growth for the next few years. We will also look at strategic options, including M&As, because this is the time of growth for this industry.” Hear, hear.

