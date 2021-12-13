Neerja Birla: Mpowering the World

How well-entrenched is the concept of mental health? The question gains utmost relevance amid the pandemic. To Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, it has become the pandemic within the pandemic. “Almost overnight, we ended up in a world where millions needed support to deal with the mental health impact of the pandemic,” she says. It’s a critical issue, Birla says, as “irrespective of your profession or socioeconomic background, mental health is what empowers you to live your best life”. Her goal is clear: “We will open more centres and identify opportunities for collaboration so that we can continue to grow our impact.”