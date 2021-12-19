Nisaba Godrej: The Next Godrej

This october when Nisaba Godrej stepped down as Chairperson and MD of Godrej Consumer Products, HUL veteran Sudhir Sitapati took over as MD and CEO, while she became the company’s Executive Chairperson. Armed with an MBA from Harvard Business School, Nisaba’s early challenge was to turn around Godrej Agrovet. Then came the responsibility to head GCPL. By her own admission, it has been a challenging ride, primarily because of inorganic growth in Africa not taking off in the manner expected. But in a recent interaction with Business Today, she spoke of how the Dark Continent will become a high-growth engine. “Our focus (as a company overall) will be on organic growth and we want to register double-digit growth rate here,” she said.