Nita Ambani: Mrs Conglomerate

Nita Ambani wears many hats, and quite comfortably too. She is Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, as also Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also sits on the board of EIH Limited (the flagship company of the Oberoi Group) and owns Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in cricket’s Indian Premier League. We are not quite done. She is also a board member of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company by market capitalisation. Her responsibilities have had far-reaching consequences. For instance, the Reliance Foundation has impacted the lives of 45 million people in the areas of health, education, rural transformation, disaster response, urban renewal, etc. She has also made an impact on football, as the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, which runs the immensely popular Indian Super League. Now, that is one enviable CV to have.